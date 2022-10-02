Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro to speak at Oct. 6 Lakewood United Meeting – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro will be the guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 6, 2022 (7:30-8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually).

With 29 years of law enforcement experience, 7 of those years as Lakewood’s Police Chief, Mike Zaro has firsthand knowledge of current public safety issues affecting our community. His presentation will include an update on the mental health issues impacting our city and common scams being used to take advantage of our citizens. An opportunity for questions will be provided.

All citizens are welcome to attend this informative program.