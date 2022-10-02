 Book Club at Lakewood History Museum – The Suburban Times

Book Club at Lakewood History Museum

Submitted by Sue Scott.

Looking for a Book Club in the Lakewood area? Look no further: The Lakewood Historical Society & Museum in partnership with the Pierce County Library is hosting a Book Club on Friday, October 7 from 2-4 p.m. in the Museum’s meeting room. We will not all read the same book but instead this will be a book club where everyone can talk about a book they recently read and liked (or didn’t like!). Come join us at the Museum located at 6114 Motor Avenue (across from the Lakewood Best Western Hotel).

