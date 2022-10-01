Introduction of the proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood City Council will get its first look at the city’s proposed 2023-2024 Biennial Budget at its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m.

City Manager John Caulfield will present the budget at the end of the meeting as part of his City Manager updates.

Council will hold two special meetings to hear from each of the city’s departments about their respective proposed budgets. The first meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

Department presentations include:

City Council

City Manager

Parks, Recreation & Community Services

Police

Legal

The second meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. Department presentations include:

Municipal Court

Community & Economic Development

Public Works Engineering

Administrative Services

The meetings will be in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW. Members of the public can attend in person or remotely via Zoom using meeting ID: 868 7263 2373 or dial (253) 215-8782 and enter the meeting ID. The Lakewood City Council also streams its meetings live on the city’s YouTube channel.