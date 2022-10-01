Fircrest City Manager Releases The 2023 Preliminary Budget – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement by Colleen Corcoran, Interim City Manager.

I would like to invite all of you to participate in the 2023 Budget process. The budget document provides a financial plan and operations guide used by City employees to implement various programs and services.

Every year staff prepares the Preliminary Budget which is given to Council at the last meeting in September.

View the 2023 Preliminary Budget here.

This year the budget was given to Council on September 27th. Meetings are scheduled for every Monday evening in October starting at 6:00 pm. These meetings are to allow the staff to present to the Council information contained in the Preliminary Budget. Public comments on the budget will be invited during Public Hearings. There will be two public hearings (tentatively) scheduled for October 25th. One will be for revenue, and one will be for expenditures. Another public hearing is (tentatively) scheduled for November 11th to hear additional public comments on expenditures. There will also be ordinances, resolutions, and motions passed for property tax levies, and salary and wages. These are tentatively scheduled for November 8th. Please check the Council agenda to confirm the dates and times.

The Council makes the final decision on what is to remain, removed, or added to the Preliminary Budget.