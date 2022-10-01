Come Help Build Puyallup’s Community – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Persons who are interested to serve in a voluntary capacity on one of the City’s boards or commissions are encouraged to submit an application for the following positions:

Arts & Culture Commission (1 opening)

The Arts & Culture Commission serves as an advisory board to the City Council on the subjects of art and culture in Puyallup. The commission works to further public awareness of and appreciation for fine and performing arts while promoting interest and participation in artistic and cultural endeavors and projects. It advises the City Council as to the acquisition of works of art for public display, and facilitates donations, grants and other support for arts and culture in the community.

Design Review & Historical Preservation Board (1 opening)

The majority of the Design Review and Historic Preservation Board members are required to reside in the city of Puyallup. The board consists of two members directly associated with applicable construction trades (e.g. contractor, structural engineer, developer, etc); at least one member who has special expertise/training in historic preservation and/or shall be affiliated with a historic preservation organization; and at least two registered architects. Other members who shall either be associated with local interest groups (e.g. downtown merchant, arts group) or in a related land use/design discipline (e.g. realtor, historic preservation specialist). All members shall have a demonstrated interest, competence, or knowledge in historic preservation.

Senior Advisory Board (1 opening)

All members of the Senior Advisory Board must be Puyallup residents. The board serves as a liaison between the City Council and Puyallup’s senior community. It also assesses the recreation needs of seniors and suggests improvements to the operations of the Puyallup Activity Center facility.

More information on the purpose and scope of the City’s various boards and commissions can be found here.

Applications must be submitted via the online application no later than 5:00 pm on October 19, 2022. Refer questions to 253-841-4321 or info@PuyallupWA.gov.