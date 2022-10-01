Audit Advisory Board Applications Due October 10 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants with experience in government performance and financial auditing, public administration, and government financial and fiscal practices to fill the “community member” position on the Audit Advisory Board (AAB).

The AAB supports the City Council’s Government Performance and Finance Committee (GPFC) in carrying out its audit advisory, oversight, and liaison functions. These functions include: ensuring coordination of audit needs of the City Council and the work of independent auditors retained by the City to audit City programs, functions and activities; making audit management recommendations to the City Council; and acting as a liaison between the City Council and the office of the City Manager with regard to audits of City programs, functions, and activities that are not under the direction of the City Council.

The AAB is comprised of each member of the GPFC, two members of the Tacoma Public Utilities Board, and one community member with the knowledge listed above. The chair of the GPFC serves as chair of the board. The AAB typically meets quarterly.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Specific questions on the AAB may be directed to Andy Cherullo at acherullo@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5800.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 PM on Monday, October 10, 2022. Application details are available at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or submission of additional documents may be directed to Michelle Emery, City Clerk’s Office, at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.