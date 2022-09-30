We’re hiring! Be part of the city of Lakewood team – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Are you looking to make a career move? The city of Lakewood has a variety of career opportunities available for people looking to join a collaborative work environment where teamwork and service to the public take priority.

Current openings include:

Civil Engineer

Communications Coordinator

Court Compliance Officer

Crime Analyst

Maintenance Worker (two positions one in parks division and one in streets division)

Planning Manager – Development Services

Police Officer (lateral hire)

Lakewood employees enjoy 11 paid holidays, plus accrue one floating holiday on the anniversary of their hire date, which must be used within the following 12-month period. Holiday pay is pro-rated for employees scheduled to work less than 40 hours per week.

The city of Lakewood offers a full range of health and retirement benefits. Lakewood is part of the state Department of Retirements Services’ Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) Plan 2 or 3. Employees and the city contribute to this plan.

To see the full job descriptions, or to apply, visit the city’s job listing website.

Equity statement

The Lakewood City Council acknowledges that equity is essential to a healthy community. We are committed to identifying and eliminating systemic racism. We intend to lead by example in the advancement of equity and the deliberate practice of inclusion. The City Council commits to the following practices: