SHMA Welcomes Back “Christmas at the Orr Home” – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is excited to once again open the Orr Home, decorated for the holidays, to the public for tours – Christmas at the Orr Home. This year we’ll be open for the special event on November 12 and 13 (Saturday, Sunday). The theme is “Celebrate the SEASon,” with a nod to our nautical heritage.

Bring the family and/or your visitors by 10am-4pm Saturday and noon-4pm Sunday to see how the volunteer elves have decorated the place, and perhaps get a little something from the Museum Store. Hopefully the rooms will remind you of Christmases Past and cause you to smile. For the kids, we’ve added a drop-in event on Saturday, Nov 12, 10-4pm at the Museum – with lots of fun activities, free to the community.

For the Orr Home tours, adults $10 per person to benefit the Museum, payable at the door. See the historicalsteilacoom.org website for more information.