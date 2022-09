Town of Steilacoom announcement.

Miles Resources and the Town of Steilacoom, on October 3, 2022 will begin work on a project known as Rigney Road Non-Motorized Improvements.

Location of Work: Rigney Road and Roe Street from Lexington Street to Steilacoom Blvd, on the West and NW side of the street.

Weather permitting, the tentative finish date is February 1, 2023. Click here to learn more.