Prost (Cheers) to Oktoberfest – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

University Place will host one of its most popular traditions when the annual Oktoberfest celebration takes over Market Square on Oct. 14 from 5 to 9 p.m. Get in the spirit of things with live music from the Lyle Schaefer German Band and accordionist Jakob Bean. Enjoy seasonal treats like kettle corn and favorites from the popular Manic Meatballs food truck. There will be face painting and other children’s activities, while adults can enjoy the E9 Brewing Co.’s Beer Garden and help support the Curtis High School Football Boosters.

Come out and celebrate a fall favorite in U.P.!