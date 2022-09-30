 COVID Proclamation of Emergency Terminated – The Suburban Times

COVID Proclamation of Emergency Terminated

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – On Sept. 28, Mayor Victoria Woodards terminated the COVID Proclamation of Emergency and all associated rules effective Monday, October 10, 2022 at 12:01 AM. 

All meetings of Committees, Boards and Commissions (CBCs) will be required to go back to an in-person format, with a possible option to participate virtually.   

City Council study sessions, meetings and standing committee meetings will continue to be conducted in a hybrid format that allows for in-person attendance (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St.) and the ongoing option to follow the meeting virtually.

Questions, or requests for information in alternate formats, can be directed to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.

