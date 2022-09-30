Council Corner: Sept. 26, 2022 Study Session – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood City Council began its Sept. 26, 2022 study session with a review of proposed updates to the city’s tree preservation code.

Twelve “Key Issues” were outlined for Council. These included recommendations from the city’s ad hoc tree committee and Planning Commission. Council used the study session to direction to the city’s planning staff. With Council’s input and consensus a draft ordinance will be finalized for Council review.

Highlights include:

Set a goal to have 40% tree canopy coverage throughout the city by 2050. This aligns with the recommendation of the ad hoc tree committee.

Establish an urban forestry program that would implement adopted tree preservation policies to preserve significant trees, promote safe and healthy trees and expand tree coverage throughout the city.

Add two positions to the city’s planning division in 2023: A certified arborist and associate planner. These positions would assist with implementation and execution of an urban forestry program and developed policy guidelines.

Develop a program to identify heritage and historical trees to help with their retention and preservation.

Council is expected to take final action on the draft tree code ordinance at its Oct. 17, 2022 regular meeting at 7 p.m.

Joint meeting with Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board (LHAB): Members of the city’s Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board met with Council to hear the volunteer board’s 2021 accomplishments and review its 2022 work plan. Accomplishments include implementation of a historic street sign recognition program, completion of the first draft of edits for a Lakewood touring map and updating the city’s website related to historical designations and frequently asked questions.

Tacoma Public Utilities: LaTasha Wortham, regional relations manager with Tacoma Public Utilities, presented to Council about proposed rate increases for TPU customers and the reason why the cost increase is necessary. Find more info: MyTPU.Org/Rates

Nisqually Indian Tribe Partnership: The city of Lakewood and Nisqually Indian Tribe are partnering on a pilot program to add a land acknowledgement statement, interpretive markers, trail signage, art and other information throughout Fort Steilacoom Park to provide an introduction and history of the Nisqually people. Markers will include traditional Lushootseed language to share the tribe’s story in the region.

Council Rules of Procedure: Council discussed virtual attendance at its meetings and maintaining public access in person or hybrid format.

