Community advisory committee evaluates cost scenarios for libraries in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

The Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee (lakewoodcac@pcls.us) will conduct its fourth of five meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Watch in-person at the Pierce County Library System’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma or join the meeting via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84400013158 , meeting ID: 844 0001 3158 or on the phone: 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID: 844 0001 3158.

At the meeting, an analyst with BERK Consulting will present information about the costs for the various scenarios for library buildings, in the city of Lakewood and its Tillicum neighborhood. In addition, the committee will hear from the city of Lakewood about its historic building designation process and continue discussion about providing quality library services in Lakewood. Ultimately, the committee will send a recommendation to the Pierce County Library’s Board of Trustees for consideration.

In addition, to comments sent to the committee via email at lakewoodcac@pcls.us, the committee has opted to hear comments from the public at its meetings. The committee will hear community viewpoints for a limited time during the meeting.

The Pierce County Library and city of Lakewood created the Community Advisory Committee to address the following:

Understand public input from 2019.

Assess public input gathered this summer in surveys, interviews and at public events.

Review significant building needs.

Provide advice to the Library System about providing quality library services for Lakewood.

In June, the Library System closed the Lakewood Pierce County Library because it was in critical and unsafe condition and needed significant maintenance and repair. Since that time, the Library System has continued to serve the community with nearby Tillicum Pierce County Library and other libraries in the district. Also, the Library System is offering pop-up libraries and services with community partners throughout Lakewood. At the same time, the Library System has been working to secure space for interim library services.

The committee is projected to give its recommendation to the Library Board of Trustees and Lakewood City Council on Nov. 17. The Board of Trustees will determine next steps.