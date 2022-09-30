Celebrate Tacoma Arts and Culture in October – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — October 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Tacoma Arts Month – a community celebration of the arts. Programming for all ages includes music, theater and dance performances, hands-on experiences, visual art exhibits, film screenings, literary readings, lectures, cultural events, and workshops. All events are open to the public and many activities are free.

“Tacoma Arts Month is here! Tacoma artists breathe life into our city and it’s time to get out and experience all of that creativity and ingenuity,” said Tacoma Arts Commission Chair Benjamin Maestas III. “Make time this October to participate in as many events, exhibits and workshops as you can and help us welcome back the much anticipated Tacoma Studio Tour after a two-year hiatus. Let’s get out and celebrate the life that Tacoma has to offer!”

Tacoma Arts Month Signature Events

Kaleidoscope Opening Party

The community is invited to attend a free, family-friendly celebration on October 5 from 6:30 – 9 PM at STAR Center (3873 S. 66th St). Start Tacoma Arts Month off with a kaleidoscope of live arts and cultural performances including dances by Metro Arts Tacoma, Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Vision Step Team; poetry by Tacoma Poet Laureate Lydia K. Valentine; reading by Tamiko Nimura; music by Real Art Tacoma; performance by The Playground Kiki; cooking demonstrations by Chef Holly; visual art on display by Mauricio Robalino and Rachel Heimbigner; photo booth by Truth Koroi; photo selfie station by Metro Arts Tacoma; projection mapping by Permaculture Lifestyle Institute; make-and-take printing project by Write253 / Line Break Press; interactive video gaming experience by Suzanne Skaar; activities and crafts by Tacoma Water, Safe Routes to Schools, and EnviroChallengers. The event will include appetizers by Jan Parker Cookery and a no-host bar. It will also include recognition of the Tacoma Arts Commission’s 2022 funding recipients and the AMOCAT Arts Award winners: Grit City Magazine, Real Art Tacoma, and Tamiko Nimura. The event is presented by the Tacoma Arts Commission in partnership with Metro Parks Tacoma and hosted by STAR Center. Masks are required. Tacoma Studio Tour



The community is also invited inside the working studios of 52 local artists to learn about the artistic process, ask questions and purchase one-of-a-kind creations. All studios will feature demonstrations or will have hands-on activities for visitors. This free, family-friendly, self-guided tour will run October 15 and 16, from 11 AM – 5 PM, and covers 37 locations around Tacoma. Masks are required.



Studio Tour attendees are encouraged to pick up a Tacoma Studio Tour Passport and have it stamped at each studio location visited. Once at least seven stamps have been collected, the passport can be submitted for a chance to win one of several prize packages containing artwork handcrafted by a selection of artists on the tour.



A complete list of studio locations, an interactive map, and information about the Tacoma Studio Tour Passport is available at TacomaArtsMonth.org.



Information about Tacoma Arts Month events and programming is at TacomaArtsMonth.org. Tacoma Arts Month’s media sponsors are Crosscut, KBTC, KNKX, Northwest Public Broadcasting, Parent Map, Preview, South Sound Business, South Sound Magazine, and Showcase Magazine.