Free Community Celebration for All to Come and Enjoy – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Looking for a way to celebrate our local community? On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., before the Curtis High School Vikings home game, there will be a free Community Celebration for all past, present, future Vikings as well as the community as a whole! There will be a Classic Car Show featuring cars prior to 1990. Walk around to check them out while listening to the tunes from “The Collaborators” playing songs from Doobie Brothers, Little Big Town, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nix, Supertramp & Sheryl Crow, with the Curtis Drum Line playing during the intermission.

Grab a late lunch or early dinner at one of our food trucks: Mexican, Philly, pizza & shaved ice or funnel cake for dessert. There will be carnival style games for kids to enjoy and you can receive a carnival coupon by bringing in a non-perishable food item!

Enjoy special appearances by your University Place Police Department as well as West Piece Fire & Rescue. It will be a fun time so come out and enjoy, we hope to see you there!