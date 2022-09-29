Demolition of old I-5 bridge brings closure of southbound SR 167 and I-5 ramps in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – One of the last remaining sections of the 1965 Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge that spans southbound State Route 167 in Tacoma is being removed.

Starting the night of Friday, Sept. 30 construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close southbound SR 167 under the interstate in Tacoma for three consecutive nights to remove the old bridge spans.

The closure hours are:

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 to 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3

During the nighttime closures, crews will follow a signed detour from SR 167/River Road East using East Grandview Avenue, East 32nd Street and East Portland Avenue. One lane of southbound SR 167 will reopen during the day over the weekend.

Weekend ramp closures

The southbound SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close around the clock from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. During the closure, drivers will follow a signed detour to the 27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5.

The southbound I-5 exit 135 to Bay Street/Portland Avenue will close at night:

Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

Sunday, Oct. 2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Detour map for the southbound SR 167 overnight closure and the nightly closures of southbound I-5 exit 135 to Bay Street in Tacoma.

Why we are doing this work

Removing the I-5 Puyallup River Bridge structure that was built in 1965 is part of the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road Southbound HOV project. The weekend closures will allow crews to finish removing sections of the bridge that are over SR 167.

The schedule may change due to inclement weather. WSDOT will update advance closure notices on the statewide travel map.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.