100+ Photos Spotlight Mexican Culture in New TAM Exhibition – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

More than 100 photographs spanning more than 85 years of Mexican culture and history are coming to Tacoma Art Museum next month in the exhibition Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico I Photographs from the Bank of America Collection.

The exhibition features work by 28 photographers, showing perspectives of Mexico’s people, cultures, cities and landscapes. Its appearance at TAM runs October 15, 2022 to February 5, 2023.

Luces y Sombras has been loaned through the Bank of America Art in our Communities® program.

