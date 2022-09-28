Historian Darrel Nash to have Buffalo Soldier display at FAB Fest, Oct. 14-16 – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke announcement.

Photo courtesy Historical Phil.

Darrel Nash, noted historian and board member of the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum, will host a Buffalo Soldiers display on all three days of this year’s Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest set for 14, 15, 16 Oct.

Nash’s display will cover the birth and development of the Buffalo Soldiers during their 85 years of peacetime and combat service to the United States Army. Highlights will include Buffalo Soldier actions on the early western frontier plus service safeguarding our newly created National Parks, fighting the famous Wallace, Idaho fire of 1910, the Pancho Villa expedition of 1914-1917 and much more.

2022 FAB Fest will be held October 14, 15, 16 at the McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW. Admission and parking are free. Doors open at noon, an indoor concession stand and “Tin Hut BBQ” food truck will be available.

More FABulous details coming soon.