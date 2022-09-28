 Haunted History: a Storytelling Evening in DuPont – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Haunted History: a Storytelling Evening in DuPont

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Pull your chair up to the campfire for an outdoor evening of spooky tales and legends, presented by The DuPont Historical Society on Friday, October 21st at Robinson Park, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont. Join us to feel that familiar chill down your spine and then warm up again with light refreshments. Costumes encouraged!

Reservations are required as space is limited. Suggested donation $5.

Ages 12 and up (ages 12-16 accompanied by an adult). Seating opens at 6:30pm, with stories at 7:00pm. Bring your own chair and flashlight, and dress for October weather.

For information or reservations: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 964-2399

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.