Haunted History: a Storytelling Evening in DuPont – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

Pull your chair up to the campfire for an outdoor evening of spooky tales and legends, presented by The DuPont Historical Society on Friday, October 21st at Robinson Park, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont. Join us to feel that familiar chill down your spine and then warm up again with light refreshments. Costumes encouraged!

Reservations are required as space is limited. Suggested donation $5.

Ages 12 and up (ages 12-16 accompanied by an adult). Seating opens at 6:30pm, with stories at 7:00pm. Bring your own chair and flashlight, and dress for October weather.

For information or reservations: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 964-2399