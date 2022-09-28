City to Share Lincoln Mixed-Use Center Historic Property Survey Results – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Office will have a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 13 on Zoom to share the Lincoln Mixed-Use Center Historic Property Survey results.

The survey, which was conducted from June to September, helped identify 100 buildings that are more than 50 years of age in the Lincoln neighborhood, for the purposes of planning, research, economic investment and public information. Residents and business owners from the Lincoln neighborhood were encouraged to share suggestions on buildings that have community and/or cultural value during the survey.

Buildings were documented through digital photography, field observations on construction, materials, function, and architectural features. Historical research focused on the broad patterns of development for the Lincoln neighborhood, not individual buildings. Inventory forms were created in the online Washington Information System for Architectural and Archaeological Records Data (WISAARD), maintained by Washington Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP). Current photos were also uploaded with each form.

The survey was funded in part by a Certified Local Government grant from DAHP.

For more information about the project, visit cityoftacoma.org/HistoricPreservation or contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.