Joint Base Lewis-McChord Exchange to Celebrate Grand Reopening of $72.6 Million Shopping Center – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will cut the ribbon on its newly expanded and upgraded $72.6 million shopping center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 am.

As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange offers tax-free shopping and military exclusive pricing to more than 345,000 active-duty service members, their families, military retirees, service-connected disabled Veterans and DoD/Coast Guard civilians in the Seattle-Tacoma area. The expanded 295,800-square-foot shopping center features the only Petco on a military installation, Starbucks, a new food court including Slim Chickens, Arby’s, Subway, and Charley’s; upgraded departments, including new looks for the BE FIT (fitness gear) sports nutrition, gaming and furniture; and new flooring and lighting throughout the shopping center. The Exchange—not American taxpayers—funded the majority of the project.

In addition to shoppers with in-store shopping privileges, nearly 60,000 honorably discharged Veterans in the Seattle-Tacoma area can verify their eligibility to shop the Exchange tax-free online for life at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.

Lewis Main Exchange is located at Building 5280, Pendleton Ave MS 46, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.