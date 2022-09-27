Inaugural shipment of Hyundai automobiles arrive in the South Harbor – The Suburban Times

Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement.

Last week the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) welcomes the inaugural delivery of Hyundai automobiles to its South Harbor in Tacoma. This new partnership between GLOVIS America, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions (WWS) and NWSA will lead to a significant increase in both finished vehicles and breakbulk operations, and increased business to our local partners.

“The GLOVIS America consolidation expands upon a longstanding partnership between GLOVIS America and NWSA at the Port of Tacoma. In addition to Kias, many thousands of Hyundai’s will begin to be imported and processed at the WWS facility in Tacoma each year, increasing automobile volumes and job opportunities in our gateway,” stated John McCarthy, The Northwest Seaport Alliance Managing Member.

GLOVIS, created in 2002, undertook a competitive selection process to identify a single gateway as a point of entry for both Kia and Hyundai automobiles and to create capacity to grow with additional automotive customers. Streamlining the combined auto imports has proved advantageous in other geographic ports of call in the United States for GLOVIS America operations. NWSA’s South Harbor, which was already the port of entry for Kias processed by the Auto Warehousing Company (AWC), a long-term auto processor headquartered in Tacoma and a valued partner of the NWSA , was selected as having the ability and resources to handle the combined volume.

“GLOVIS America sought out a strategic gateway that could provide superior customer service as well as the resources to handle both the Kia and Hyundai automobile business now and into the future. The Tacoma harbor was the clear choice,” stated Jason Woo, President & CEO of GLOVIS Americas.

“GLOVIS America appreciates our partnership with the NWSA and is already actively pursuing additional growth in automobile and break-bulk volumes as part of our commitment to the Port of Tacoma as our mega port in the PNW.” Scott Cornell, CEO of GLOVIS America.

This initial shipment of almost 2,000 vehicles on the vessel Grand Mercury is the beginning of what will be a substantial increase in autos through the gateway. In 2021 and 2022 the NWSA has seen significant increases in breakbulk cargo, which GLOVIS America also handles on their vessels, and the terminals and processing partners have maintained the capacity to handle these increased numbers. “In coming years, the agreement with GLOVIS America has the potential to more than double current auto volumes,” says Scott Cornell.

The added auto volume from this partnership will bring more work to the businesses in Tacoma and more jobs to the region. Imported vehicles utilize labor to reach auto processing centers where workers perform inspections and additional fabrication before being delivered to dealerships across the region.

After a competitive vetting, we are thrilled that GLOVIS has chosen our gateway to be the premier port to handle GLOVIS America’s combined brands and logistics operations,” stated Sam Cho, The Northwest Seaport Alliance Managing Member. “This not only strengthens our partnership with GLOVIS America, but it also helps bolster the robust trade relationship we have with South Korea as one of our largest trading partners. This opportunity to increase automobile volumes and breakbulk tonnage helps diversify port operations and ensure future growth in our gateway. As a Korean American, I am proud of this achievement.”