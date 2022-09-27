Fort Steilacoom Hosts First Book Sale in Lakewood since 2019 – The Suburban Times

Historic Fort Steilacoom announcement.

Looking for a good book to go with your mug of tea and cozy sweater this Fall? Then stop by the Fort Steilacoom Book Sale next Saturday, October 1 and pick up a familiar favorite or new classic while supporting this historic site!

This used book sale includes everything from military history books to pulp sci-fi/fantasy novels and literary works such as Beowulf and Catch-22. The fiction section includes a number of Large Print editions. You can also find a selection of nonfiction works covering such areas as photography, chemistry, self-help topics, and more.

You’ll want to come early to peruse the collectible offerings, which include several complete sets of Civil War resource materials, and original printings of books from the 1880s to 1920s. Prices range from $1 per paperback and $2 for hardbacks up to $10 for unique and hard-to-find editions, such as those signed by the author. Cash, check, and credit cards are all welcome.

Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. No early birds, please, but there will be special early-bird access for Historic Fort Steilacoom Association members starting at 9 a.m. If you’re interested in becoming a member at an average price of $15 to $20, please go here: https://historicfortsteilacoom.org/membership/.

We thank members for their continued support.

This is the first used booksale at the fort since 2019. With your purchase of any books, you’re supporting four buildings that have stood in the same grouping for 165 years. Like books, these buildings can share stories too – and they will live on to tell more stories thanks to your support. See you on Oct. 1.

Be sure to use our street address 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW to find us; if you just type ‘Fort Steilacoom’ into mapping software, it might direct you to the park across the street. The fort is not there. Our buildings line the parade grounds by the entrance to Western State Hospital.

For more information about the fort, please see https://historicfortsteilacoom.org/