Pierce College celebrates grand opening of Glacier Building on Wednesday, Sept. 28 – The Suburban Times

Pierce College announcement.

Pierce College is proud to announce the grand opening celebration of our newest academic building on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Glacier Building features 36,000 square feet of state-of-the-art learning spaces for our Dental Hygiene and Veterinary Technology programs.

“Glacier will provide outstanding learning spaces for our students who are working hard toward realizing their dreams of starting careers in dental hygiene and veterinary technology,” said Pierce College Fort Steilacoom President Julie White, Ph.D. “Glacier includes a dental hygiene clinic providing low-cost services to the public, as well as high-quality facilities for animals in the care of our veterinary technology program. We’re looking forward to opening the doors of Glacier this fall as we continue to create quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world.”

The grand opening celebration will begin with a reception and refreshments at 4:30 p.m. followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony with remarks at 5 p.m. Attendees will also have an opportunity to tour the building with the Dental Hygiene and Veterinary Technology faculty, staff and students.