Make your voices heard – The Suburban Times

Make your voices heard

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

On Tuesday September 27 (4:30-7:00 pm) the Tacoma Business Council will host an evening to call in to City Council. Several important matters come before the City Council over the next couple of weeks including the Camping Ordinance, the 2023-24 Budget and proposed increases in Business License fees. Join us on the 27th so you can have your voice heard on these important matters. The meeting will be at 2310 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98402.

If you can’t make the meeting please call in from home or submit written comments. Keep an eye out for our suggested talking points that can be used either when you speak or to draft written comments.

Thank you for caring about your city.

