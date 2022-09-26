CPSD Promising Future: John Stambach – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Beachwood Elementary School fifth grader John Stambach.

John’s favorite subject is math, and he is well known at Beachwood for his advanced skills. “I enjoy that there’s basically no limits to math,” he said. He happily works ahead of schedule on his math homework, doing advanced work along the way.

John also loves helping other students in the classroom. He likes to support his teacher as she works with all the students in their class, and Beachwood staff have been very appreciative of his eagerness to help. “My favorite part of the day is when I have finished my classwork so I can help everybody else,” he said. “I just really like helping, so I always look forward to the times when I can work with my friends.”

When he’s older, John hopes to join the military like his parents, who have been a big source of inspiration.

In fact, John’s father will retire this year and hopes to accomplish his goal of becoming a high school teacher. “He was going to do middle school, but I think he should teach high school because then he’ll be a little more experienced and impress me when I’m in his class,” John joked. In any case, his dad is sure to have a fantastic teacher’s aide in the classroom!