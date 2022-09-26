America’s Credit Union Promotes New CLO, Patrick Horan – The Suburban Times

Submitted by ACU.

DuPont, WA – America’s Credit Union (ACU) is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Horan to the position of Chief Lending Officer.

Mr. Horan has been in the banking and finance business for over 30 years. In this new position, he will oversee the Business Services and Consumer Lending departments of ACU. Patrick previously held the position of VP Business Services.

“Pat has built an incredibly successful business banking team in a very short time through hard work and service. We are confident that he will apply the same energy and integrity to this new position.” – Phil Prothero, ACU President

Pat began his career at Puget Sound Bank. There he honed his skills in commercial lending to include Commercial Real Estate, Term and Construction as well as Commercial and Industrial banking. He became well-versed in underwriting, presenting, and closing commercial loans.

Patrick gained further experience working as a commercial lender for Columbia and Timberland Banks. In 2016, Pat took on the challenge of building a business services department, basically from scratch. Six years later, he is ready for the next challenge. His new responsibilities will encompass all lending activities including, business, mortgage, credit cards, auto and personal loans.

“Nothing happens without the hard work and support of a great team, which I am fortunate to have at ACU. Building ACU Business Services has been one of the most gratifying pursuits of my career and I am ready for this new challenge. ” – Patrick Horan, ACU Chief Lending Officer

About America’s Credit Union, a Federal Credit Union

ACU was founded in 1954 as the Fort Lewis Federal Credit Union. It was initially created to serve civilian federal employees and their families who worked at Fort Lewis (now Joint Base Lewis-McChord). Membership was later expanded to Military and eventually civilians in the region. Their original purpose, which still guides them today, was to provide a valuable alternative to commercial banks by operating as a cooperative to the benefit of their members.