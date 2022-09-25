Overnight lane closures I-5 in Fife Sept. 26-30 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

FIFE – Overnight travelers who use Interstate 5 in Fife will want to plan for extra travel time the week of Monday, Sept. 26.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are conducting pavement maintenance work on the highway. This work is associated with the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project. Overnight travelers can expect the following closures:

Monday, Sept. 26, to the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28:

Three lanes of northbound I-5 will close each night in Fife north of 54th Avenue East from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The on-ramp from 54th Avenue East to northbound I-5 will close each night from 10 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28, to the morning of Friday, Sept. 30:

Three lanes of southbound I-5 will close each night in Fife south of Porter Way from 11 p.m. to 5:15 a.m.

The pavement maintenance work is weather dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

As part of the SR 167 Completion Project, the closures support construction of a new two-mile-long highway between I-5 and SR 509 near the Port of Tacoma, and the demolition of the now-closed 70th Avenue East bridge to make way for a new interchange in its place.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.