South Sound Philanthropy Summit presents ‘Intentional Philanthropy’ in 2022 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Emily Happy.

Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) South Sound Chapter and the South Sound Planned Giving Council (SSPCG) are pleased to announce the 10th Annual South Sound Philanthropy Summit on Friday, September 30, 2022. The half-day virtual town hall session includes national keynote speakers, an Eastside Community Center expert panel, and inspiring breakout sessions.

How do we culminate a decade of growth? Together, as we sought to examine our love for community from various angles, we have tackled next generation philanthropy, feminist philanthropy, LGBTQIA philanthropy, racial equity within philanthropy, social justice philanthropy, breaking down systems of inequity, and more practical brass tacks than we have room to list. For our tenth anniversary, the Summit intends to continue these conversations— because you have continued to let us know that they are important to you, and our South Sound community too.

Join us Friday, September 30th, as we launch into a new decade of Intentional Philanthropy. What do you seek to create? The bridge between aspiration, vision, strategy and impact is intention.

Learn more with inspiring keynotes and experts, panel discussions, breakouts, friends and colleagues, and all the fun you’ve come to expect from the Philanthropy Summit. Join us for a resurgence of the popular in-person Happy Hour from 3:30-5:00pm at the Silver Cloud Hotel Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront (5125 Grand Loop, Ruston, WA 98407).

Is this conference for you? The 2022 South Sound Philanthropy Summit brings together 150-plus professionals representing all aspects of the philanthropic community, including fundraising, financial, legal, accounting, estate planning and nonprofits. The conference will provide immediately useable tactics for fundraising professionals as well sound theory for those guiding nonprofit organizations such as board members and executive directors.

Co-Presented by: The top two premier South Sound professional associations, South Sound Planned Giving Council and the Association of Fundraising Professionals – South Sound Chapter.

KEYNOTE: The Other Pandemic: Social isolation and Timebanking – Christine Gray, Ph.D.

While Covid-19 stalks populations around the world, another behind-the-scenes pandemic is less visibly at work. It is social isolation – the lack of the connectedness and sense of purpose needed to develop, to contribute to others, and even to take care of oneself. Like Covid, social isolation spreads its harms to families and neighborhoods within nations round the globe. Christine’s ideas call for a fundamental change in how human services work, putting forward the idea

of an “ecological” framework that will be geared to the deep need that humans have to connect with and meaningfully contribute to others in a non-monetary, egalitarian way by sharing time. Co-production is introduced as such a framework, with Timebanking as one system for putting co-production principles into action. Christine will share how timebanking being used to build networks of mutual support that call on people’s strengths, help them defeat isolation, engage in mission-related goals and community transformation. TimeBanking is based in part, on founder Edgar Cahn’s book, “No More Throw-Away People” and features community service exchanges as a community-based currency for over 30 years in more than 38 countries.

PANEL: Eastside Community Center Case Study

The $32.7 million center on Portland Avenue and East 56th Street shows what happens when the organizations and funders work well together with hard-won trust and real talk – while listening to what the community needs. So much more than a gym, the center includes a cafe, recording studio, pool, training kitchen, basketball – and most importantly it’s a safe haven for youth in an area where safety has historically been hard to find. The project was started as a labor of love by Shalisa Hayes whose son Billy Ray Shirley III was gunned down in the nearby area. The panel discussion will be followed by breakout sessions for more learning.

Panelists include: Bryan Flint, Sound Outreach; Carrie Prudente Holden, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound; Dr. Michele Johnson, Pierce College District; Shalisa Hayes, The Billy Ray Shirley, III Foundation; Teri Moore, Greater Metro Parks Foundation.

KEYNOTE: Helping Donors Achieve Intentional Philanthropy, Anne Bucciarelli, Bernstein Wealth Management

The root of giving—whether it’s through the gift of money, time, or voice—is a wish to make a real difference and achieve a desired legacy. Designing a philanthropic plan involves personal choices about values, goals, and how to achieve them. Philanthropy is inherently rooted in our values and the things that we care most about. But how does one decide why, to what cause, and where to give? Whether donors are starting their philanthropic journey or have an established plan, taking a step back to define the impact they want to achieve or the strategic direction they want to take will add intention to their philanthropic plan. This session will walk through techniques and come to life through a case study focused on guiding a donor through their choices to build a philanthropic strategy that will best fulfill their mission. From mission and vision, to time horizon and type of strategy, to how family is involved and how to measure impact will all be covered in this session.

Generous event sponsors make the Summit possible, and many thanks go to Presenting Sponsors: Greater Tacoma Community Foundation and Eisenhower Carlson; Corporate Sponsors: Community Foundation of South Puget Sound, Johnson Stone Pagano, Bernstein; Supporting Sponsors: Barsness Group, Financial Insights, Gordon Thomas Honeywell, John L. Scott Tacoma North, MultiCare, Oldenburg & Associates, The Philanthropy Collective, Thompson & Associates, UW Tacoma Professional Development Center; Networking Sponsor: Silver Cloud Hotel – Tacoma at Point Ruston Waterfront; 253 Sponsors: Ben B. Cheney Foundation, JP Fundraising Solutions, Pacific Lutheran University, Phoenix Risen Consulting; and In-Kind Sponsors: EP Events, LILT.

Save a seat today! For more information or to register, please visit: www.ssphilanthropysummit.org.