Summer’s over. What shall we do now? – The Suburban Times

The next Coffee, Chat, and Change the World will take place on Sept. 26 at 9 am.

Dorothy’s joined the vikings. I don’t think you want to do that! All of our regulars and many surprises. See if you’re not surprised

TIm Ham – updates astonishing turn in story of Afghan refugee family.

Crafts and good things to eat

Chawn Bracey poses question – Do people prefer to get information from Books or Music? How about you?

We squeeze a lot of information into one tight hour, but to tell the truth, it won’t be as good without you. Please join us.

When: Sep 26, 2022 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

