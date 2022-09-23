“Pardner Up” for Rideshare Month this October with Pierce Trips – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce Trips is proud to present Rideshare Month, Oct. 1-31. This year’s theme, “Pardner Up,” encourages folks to replace drive-alone trips with rideshare trips.

What is ridesharing? It can be carpooling, vanpooling, taking the bus, light rail, or train.

Here are some resources to get you started:

Carpool – Share the ride to a restaurant, show, or other outing.

Vanpool – Commute to work once a week, or every day with your coworkers.

Bus – Leave your parking woes behind and hop on the bus.

Light Rail – Walk, bus, bike or drive part way and catch the T Line through Tacoma.

Sounder Train – Hop on the train to the next Seahawks game, show or other outing.

Share the ride 10 times during October – that’s five roundtrips – and log your trips on the Pierce Trips calendar at PierceTrips.com to be automatically entered to win one of these great prizes:

Three $50 gift codes

Five $20 gift codes

25 $10 gift codes

Looking for additional ways to win? Share your rideshare selfie or a photo of what you enjoy from your rideshare trips on Facebook and Twitter with the tags #PardnerUp and @PierceTrips to enter to win a $5 gift code.

About Pierce Trips

Pierce Trips fosters partnerships between local governments, transit, employers, and schools through programming and marketing strategies to promote transportation by carpooling, vanpooling, riding the bus or train, walking, bicycling, teleworking, or working a compressed work week schedule in Pierce County. Partnering with Pierce Trips is a free resource for employers.