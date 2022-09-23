Now Hiring For Recreation Attendants – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup Recreation team is looking to hire up to six (6) Recreation Attendants to work at the newly renovated Puyallup Recreation Center. The positions will be scheduled for 10-17 hours per week and employment is scheduled to start on October 24.

The Puyallup Recreation Center closed on March 14th, 2022 for extensive exterior wall and roofing repairs, and renovations. The interior has also had a facelift to modernize the space. The Recreation Center is set to have a grand re-opening in mid-November. As part of the re-opening, the Puyallup Recreation team is looking to expand by six through the hiring of the Recreation Attendant position. Our Recreation Attendants provide the primary point of contact for the Puyallup Recreation Center and provide excellent customer service to its clientele. Work entails a great deal of contact with the public and is responsible for building and program supervision, activity preparation, class registration, and some light janitorial duties at the Recreation Center. Tasks follow well-defined, routine procedures.

If you are interested in joining our team, apply today by following this link: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/puyallup/jobs/3713192/recreation-attendant