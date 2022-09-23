Deputies recover motorcycle, bicycles stolen in residential burglary – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a residential burglary in the 19900 block of 13th Ave E in Spanaway. The victim was out of town, but the neighbor told deputies that someone had broken into the house. Numerous items were missing including a Harley Davidson motorcycle, firearms, jewelry, electronics, power tools and bicycles.

On Wednesday afternoon, at 1:45 p.m., a patrol deputy spotted the stolen motorcycle speeding in the area of 8th Ave E and 190th St Ct E. He attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle fled.

Approximately 90 minutes later, a deputy from the Proactive Property Crimes Unit located the motorcycle at a residence in the 20400 block of 14th Ave E. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black, but part of the original paint was still visible.

Deputies converged on the property and the suspect, who was seen on the bike earlier, took off running. The property owner gave deputies permission to search the property for the suspect and he was found hiding in a shed in the back yard.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into jail for burglary in the first degree, vehicle theft, and eluding. He also had a warrant for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

Deputies recovered several of the bicycles, including an electric bike, from the property, but they were unable to locate any of the other stolen items.