Dance Theatre Northwest Offers New Fall Classes – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Dance Theatre Northwest is offering live fall classes and an expanded schedule to include more variety, dance education, and fun. Students aged 4 to adult from beginner level to advanced can participate in classical ballet, Pointe, partnering, Broadway style jazz, musical theatre, dance exercise, tap and yoga, stretch and conditioning, and choreography workshops.

DTNW’s certified experienced instructors provide quality, individualized training. Classes take place at Dance Theatre Northwest studios at 2811 Bridgeport Way W #24 in University Place, WA. Fees range from $5-60 per classroom hour depending on class type and size. Private and semi-private instruction is available.

To register, for directions to the location or any questions, contact Dance Theatre Northwest via email: dancetnw@gmail.com or visit our website at www.DTNW.org.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization.

Our goal is to provide accessibility to American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance activities and education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form.