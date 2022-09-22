Seahawks, Falcons honor servicemembers – The Suburban Times

Seahawks, Falcons honor servicemembers September 22, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. We are incredibly thankful for these two @NFL teams taking time out of their busy game-week schedules to pay tribute to our servicemembers and learn about how we train to fight our nation’s wars! We are incredibly thankful for these two @NFL teams taking time out of their busy game-week schedules to pay tribute to our servicemembers and learn about how we train to fight our nation's wars!#BornInBattle #AtlantaFalcons #SeattleSeahawks #NFL pic.twitter.com/93qhZSHPW9— Raptor Brigade (@16thCAB) September 21, 2022
Leave a Reply