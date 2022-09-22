High School Juniors, Seniors & Families Invited to Attend Sept. 28 College Fair at TCC – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: PNACAC Pierce County College Fair

Where: Tacoma Community College Building 20

When: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28

Who: Juniors and Seniors and their families

Registration: Students register here

Participating Colleges: See the full list

The Pacific Northwest Association for College Admission Counseling (PNACAC) is hosting a College Fair at Tacoma Community College. This free, in-person event gives local high school juniors and seniors and their families a chance to meet representatives from more than 50 colleges across the country.

The college fair is a great opportunity for students to learn about college admission processes and programs, and to find out which colleges might be a good fit for their educational and career goals.

We encourage students who plan to attend the fair to register online. After signing up, students will receive a barcode via text and email. At the fair, college representatives will be able to use the individualized barcodes to quickly send information that students request.

Family members are also welcome to attend!