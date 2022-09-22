Graham Nash Takes Stage in Tacoma for An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live announcement.

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live will present legendary artist Graham Nash – An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories on Thursday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater. In a solo concert of greatest hits, Nash will share a set list of songs that span his six decade career and share anecdotes that make some of the most recognizable lyrics in history even more personable. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.

As one of the founding members of both The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Graham Nash has witnessed rock history unfold at some of its seminal moments – from the launch of The British Invasion to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later. Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee – with both Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN) and The Hollies. The Grammy Award winning artist also was inducted twice into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN.

Towering above virtually everything he has accomplished in his multi-faceted career are the volume of songs he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to The Hollies from 1964-68 includes “Stop Stop Stop,” “On a Carousel” and “Carrie Anne,” continued to This Path Tonight (2016), his most recent solo album. Fifteen of his most memorable songs are featured in the just-released collection, Over the Years… along with a second disc of primarily unreleased demos of some of the same songs, along with others.

The classic union of CSN (& Young) lasted only 20 months. Yet their songs are embedded in folk rock culture, starting with Nash’s “Marrakesh Express,” “Pre-Road Downs” (written for then-girlfriend Joni Mitchell), and “Lady of the Island,” from the first CSN LP (1969). On CSNY’s Déjà Vu (1970), Nash’s iconic “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” challenged us to hold love tightly and to fend off the madness that was on its way.

In 2013, Nash released his long-awaited autobiography Wild Tales, which delivered an engrossing, no-holds-bar reflection of his career and the music that defined a generation. The book landed him on The New York Times best seller list.

In recognition of his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth.

Nash is also an internationally renowned photographer and visual artist. With his photography, he has won honors including the New York Institute of Technology’s Arts & Technology Medal and Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters and the Hollywood Film Festival’s inaugural Hollywood Visionary Cyber Award. His work is collected in the book Eye to Eye: Photographs by Graham Nash. He curated others’ work in the volume Taking Aim: Unforgettable Rock ‘n’ Roll Photographs Selected by Graham Nash (2009).

Tickets to Graham Nash – An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories are $29, $49, $69, and $85 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, contact Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit in person at Tacoma Armory – 1001 S. Yakima Ave., or at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.