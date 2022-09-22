Fircrest Civil Service Commissioner Vacancy – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

Interested in contributing your time and experience as a member of the Fircrest Civil Service Commission?

The Fircrest City Manager is looking to fill one position on the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission is created to oversee the selection, appointment, and employment processes of police in the City. The Civil Service Commission consists of three members and is appointed by the City Manager to serve 6-year terms. The Civil Service Commission meets on the first Monday of the month at 4 pm at City Hall.

This position is voluntary without compensation. Applicants must reside within City limits and be a registered voter.

Interested residents should submit a letter of interest and resume addressed to:

Fircrest City Hall

c/o City Manager

115 Ramsdell Street

Fircrest, WA 98466.

Letters will be accepted until 5:00 pm Friday, October 28, 2022.

Questions can be directed to Colleen Corcoran, Interim City Manager, at 253-564-8901 or email at ccorcoran@cityoffircrest.net.