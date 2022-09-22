CPSD Staff Spotlight: Jeff Brunzell – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Jeff Brunzell, a member of the district’s utility crew.

Jeff has been with the district for 15 years and is still excited for the job when he comes into work every day. “You always come in and make a plan based on your work orders, but there are always different situations or emergent things that come up to change your day, so it keeps it all really interesting,” he said.

As a member of the utility crew, Jeff travels throughout the district delivering supplies and supporting facility needs. “We pretty much get to know every building in the district so it’s nice to always be on the move and getting to know staff at all different departments and levels,” he said.

Working on the utility crew can be overwhelming at times, so it is important to work with people who will provide the help needed to get any job done. “The best part about this job is the people I work with every day,” Jeff said. “The people you work with always make or break a job, and I’m lucky to be with a supportive group that does good work and knows when to have some fun.”

“When you get that emergency call, being able to respond to that and take care of an issue for whoever needs it is pretty fulfilling,” he said. “I always feel really good supporting the district like that!”