Application for 2023 Community Arts Projects Funding Now Available – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting Community Arts Projects funding applications from eligible organizations and groups producing publicly accessible arts programming, across all artistic disciplines, within Tacoma city limits in 2023. Applicants can apply for either $3,000 or $6,000 for their project. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 PM on October 31, 2022.

Community Arts Projects funding can be used for a variety of projects including, but not limited to, artistic presentations, activities, events, workshops, experiences, festivals, performances, or other projects that are accessible to the general public – either in-person and/or virtually. Funded projects must be completed between January 1 – December 31, 2023.

Eligibility extends to private non-profit corporations with a 501(c) designation, organized groups of people working together towards a specific mission or purpose, for-profit businesses or educational institutions producing projects that are non-profit in nature, and tribes or Native non-profit organizations. Applicants are required to have offices or their place of business within Tacoma or, if they have no offices, a majority of their activities must take place within Tacoma city limits. Other eligibility requirements apply. See guidelines for complete terms.

In alignment with Tacoma City Council Resolution 40622, the Tacoma Arts Commission is committed to sustained and transformational anti‐racist work, including investing in communities most impacted by racial, social, and economic inequity. This includes emerging and grassroots groups directly serving their communities and collaborations between organizations. The Tacoma Arts Commission is committed to addressing historic and structural inequity through funding opportunities as they work toward justice for all. As part of the funding allocation process, the review panel will prioritize funding for applicants or projects that meet one or more of the following:

Organizations, projects, or strategies that primarily give voice to: Racial justice and/or social justice Economically or socio-economically marginalized communities LGBTQIA+ communities People with disabilities

Organizations whose primary intentions, practices, and mission are by, for, and about people of the global majority / Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) / African, Latinx, Arab, Asian, Native-American (ALAANA) communities

Organizations who will use Community Arts Projects funding to directly pay people of the global majority / Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) / African, Latinx, Arab, Asian, Native-American (ALAANA) collaborators to create work that is central to the project

Projects that will address emergent community needs

Funding for Community Arts Projects is determined through a competitive application process. The number of projects funded will be based on the availability of funds and review of each application as measured against the evaluation criteria detailed in the guidelines.

More details, including access to the online application form, are available at cityoftacoma.org/artsopps.

Application guidelines are also available by emailing nstrom-avila@cityoftacoma.org or calling (253) 591-5191.

Applicants are encouraged to attend a free workshop, which explains and addresses questions about the application and funding process. The workshop will be held virtually on October 6, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 PM at https://bit.ly/3Ql4lLV. This workshop will be recorded and posted at cityoftacoma.org/artsopps.