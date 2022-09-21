Shoplifting emphasis at Lakewood businesses – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Recently Lakewood Police conducted a series of shoplifting emphases to catch thieves in action and ultimately deter future shoplifting attempts.

The most recent emphasis occurred during the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022. Twelve people were arrested and nearly $3,000 in merchandise recovered.

Earlier this year police conducted two other shoplifting emphases at Lakewood businesses. Combined a total of $7,441.65 in merchandise was recovered. So far this year police made three felony arrests and 31 misdemeanor arrests tied to the shoplifting operations.

Police will continue these patrols with uniformed and plain clothed officers to catch thieves, hold them accountable and continue to show support for local businesses.