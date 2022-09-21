 Shoplifting emphasis at Lakewood businesses – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Shoplifting emphasis at Lakewood businesses

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Lakewood announcement.

Recently Lakewood Police conducted a series of shoplifting emphases to catch thieves in action and ultimately deter future shoplifting attempts.

The most recent emphasis occurred during the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022. Twelve people were arrested and nearly $3,000 in merchandise recovered.

Earlier this year police conducted two other shoplifting emphases at Lakewood businesses. Combined a total of $7,441.65 in merchandise was recovered. So far this year police made three felony arrests and 31 misdemeanor arrests tied to the shoplifting operations.

Police will continue these patrols with uniformed and plain clothed officers to catch thieves, hold them accountable and continue to show support for local businesses.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.