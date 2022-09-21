 Puyallup Council Salary Review Commission to meet – The Suburban Times

Puyallup Council Salary Review Commission to meet

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup City Council Salary Commission will meet on Thursday, September 22, 2022, to review various items in consideration of setting 2023 council salaries.

This meeting will be held at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers located on the fifth floor of Puyallup City Hall, 333 S Meridian, and on the Zoom meeting platform.   Citizens may attend in person or access the meeting via Zoom or by phone. Information on how to access the meeting is located on the agenda, which is available on the city’s website at: cityofpuyallup.org/meetings.

 For further information contact Mary Winter in the City Clerk’s Office at 253-770-3358.

