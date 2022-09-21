 Pierce County Library Board to hold special meeting regarding Lakewood Library – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library Board to hold special meeting regarding Lakewood Library

Pierce County Library System press release.

The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will conduct a special board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 3:30 p.m. to discuss Lakewood Pierce County Library.

The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm.

At the special board meeting, Library administrators will update the Board about the Lakewood Library

For more information: https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm

