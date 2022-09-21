Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

If you’re 12 or older and it’s been more than 2 months since your last COVID-19 dose, you can better protect yourself against the latest omicron variants. New bivalent booster doses are available at most of our COVID-19 vaccine events. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Our case and hospitalization rates remain at their lowest levels since March and the CDC shows us in its low community level.

On Sept. 19, our current COVID-19 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 80.3 for Sept. 4-10, which is:

Not a significant change from the previously reported 7-day period (date range: Aug. 28-Sept. 3).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 1.6 for Sept. 2-8, which is:

15.8% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Aug. 26-Sept. 1).

We confirmed 585 cases and 7 deaths for Sept. 11-17:

A man in his 50s from Lakewood.

A man in his 70s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 70s from Key Peninsula – Anderson Island.

A man in his 60s from Bonney Lake.

A woman in her 70s from East Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from South Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from South Hill.

We record deaths by week in our cases dashboard on our data page.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 219,443 cases and 1,515 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Sept. 17 is 84.

In the last 2 weeks:

17.5% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

20.5% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

19.9% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

42.1% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

