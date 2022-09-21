Nominations Open for Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Awards – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Events & Recognitions Committee (CERC) is now accepting nominations for the Lifetime Service Award and the Emerging Leader Award for individuals or groups to be honored for their community service at the 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration on Monday, January 16, 2023. The deadline for nominations is Monday, October 31, 2022. Find the nomination application here.

Honorees include individuals, groups, or organizations that have demonstrated a meaningful contribution to serving the community through human rights efforts, commitment to education or sharing of their skills, and embody the legacy of Dr. King’s teachings and actions, to represent people of all color in the pursuit of hope, healing, and sustainable peace.

“By recognizing the important contributions from these community members and their leadership in transforming Tacoma, we honor Dr. King’s legacy each year,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Their work and the uplifting cultural celebration for Dr. King inspires us all as we continue to heal the heart of Tacoma.”

The CERC selects the honorees to receive awards and oversees the annual production of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration. The event will be held in person at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center (1500 Commerce St), broadcast live on TV Tacoma at 11 AM, and live on Facebook on Monday, January 16. The Special Program will run on TV Tacoma throughout January. It will also be available on the City’s YouTube channel.

“The Events & Recognitions Committee is looking forward to honoring our community by celebrating with arts, culture, and conversations of hope in our community,” said CERC Chair Jessica Johnston. “We strive to move forward to create a brighter tomorrow for all to flourish and celebrate our similarities and differences alike.”

Nominations can be made online here. For more information about the 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration including eligibility requirements and the nominating process visit cityoftacoma.org/mlk, email KDRALLE@tacomavenues.org or call (253) 573-2523.