Lakewood Requests Proposals for Hearing Examiner Services – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is requesting proposals for Hearing Examiner Services.

In order to be considered, responses to the Request for Proposals must be filed by Friday, October 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Proposers are responsible for assuring delivery. Submittals shall be emailed to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at BSchumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

The City of Lakewood is requesting Proposals from individual Attorneys or firms with substantial Hearing Examiner experience for the purpose of selecting a Hearing Examiner and Hearing Examiner Pro Tem to consider and act on quasi-judicial land use actions, discretionary permits, and appeals of administrative decisions. The complete RFP dated September 19, 2022, is available on the City of Lakewood’s website by clicking here.

The City of Lakewood reserves the right to reject any and all submittals.

For further information regarding this RFP contact Assistant City Manager for Development Services Dave Bugher, by telephone at (253) 983-7739 or email at dbugher@cityoflakewood.us.