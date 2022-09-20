 Westbound SR 16 reduced to 2 lanes across Tacoma Narrows Bridge for repairs – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Travelers who use the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will want to plan for delays.

From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge crews will close the two right lanes on the westbound bridge for repair work. During this time, the 1950 Tacoma Narrows Bridge will be reduced to two lanes.

Travelers may experience delays in the afternoon as traffic volumes increase. People are encouraged to go earlier or later in the day to help prevent delays.

The work requires daylight hours and cannot be performed at night. WSDOT would like to thank travelers in advance for their patience.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the statewide travel map, the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter account.

