Sean Astin – Excellent Actor, Common Man, and Completely Believable – The Suburban Times

Sean as Sam with Elijah Wood as Frodo.



Sean Astin is an American actor, producer, and director. He was born in 1971 and stands five foot seven. He followed in his parents’ acting footsteps: John Astin and Patty Duke. His net worth is ten million dollars. He is probably best known for his role of Sam in the trilogy Lord of the Rings.

Lord of the Rings quotation:

Frodo: Go back, Sam. I’m going to Mordor alone.

Sam: Of course, you are. And I’m coming with you.

The main ingredient in Sean’s acting is believability with a little bit of down-trodden humility thrown in. In Lord of the Rings, he is subservient, but doggedly protective of his friend, Frodo. Most of us need a friend like that. He doesn’t seek glory, but is his Frodo’s support staff with an eye for protecting and projecting.

Sean Astin as Kent Stock with Rachael Leigh Cook as Polly Hudson in The Final Season.

I don’t know how many times I seen the film Final Season, but it’s Astin’s behavior, encouragement, and drive that make the true story shine. I’m sure I’ll be watching it again.

Storyline

True story of Kent Stock, who in the early 90’s, gives up a job to take over as head coach as the Norway High School baseball team. Kent must win over his players and convince them and himself that he can fill their former coach’s shoes and that they can go out winners. In the summer of 1991 Norway High’s baseball tradition ended on a triumphant but somber note.

https://www.imdb.com/video/vi4039163673/

“How do you want to be remembered?” in deed. Kent Stock went from coaching a girls’ volleyball team to coaching what had been a traditional state-winning high school baseball team. His team would be the last chance for a small-town school to embrace the teamwork and support of local team support.

Script Quote:

Kent Stock: Okay, its one and done, forever. South Clay is 31-8. The eight games they lost were when Reed Ellis wasn’t in the rotation, he’s pitching today. “We all know he’s being scouted by pro teams, but one player doesn’t make a team.”

[Sammy raises his hand]

Kent Stock: “Sammy?”

Sammy: “He can if he throws 92 miles per hour coach.”

The Final Season poster.

Reader Review:

9/10

“The Final Season Homers Out of the Ballpark ****

edwagreen16 December 2009

No, it’s not another “Bang the Drum Slowly,” but like Slowly, it’s an excellent baseball picture that has everything including a strong small town in Iowa, a contentious board meeting, love blossoming between two opposing forces, a memorable superintendent, and a baseball team that just wouldn’t quit, even though they see their beloved high school closed to join a larger school.

The main surprise in the movie is the role of Powers Boothe, the coach who was replaced because his wife dared to start a petition drive not to close the school. After about 40 minutes of the film, he is rarely seen again. Boothe gives a restrained but compelling performance as the replaced coach of a team with 19 straight division titles.

Along with the major plot, we have a rebellious youth who is sent to live with his grandparents. Obviously, the young man finds himself through the baseball team.

Sean Astin as Daniel E. ‘Rudy’ Ruettiger in Rudy.

Cohesiveness and town unity is what makes this film so good.”

I’ve noted a number of people reviewing good films and dressing them down. That’s a shame. This film got several unwarranted bad reviews which left me scratching my head and muttering several unkind words for the writers.

As I mentioned, I’ve seen this film a number of times. It rings true and it’s based on a true story. However, this movie finally won me over enough to force me to watch another true sports story: Rudy. Rudy also stars Sean Astin. I’ve used online service “Wingclips” to illustrate concepts before. They offer sermons based on some movie clips, but I had never seen the film Rudy, other than short clips. Like The Final Season, Sean Astin is believable and dedicated and it’s his drive that affects those around him. I watched this film around midnight and stayed up for the entire production.

Charles S. Dutton in Carter High.

Like The Final Season and Lord of the Rings, Rudy has numerous well-seasoned actors, but my favorite in Rudy is Charles S. Dutton. Dutton is another actor who, like those portrayed by Astin, adds just the right amount of assistance and hope. I’ve enjoyed his delivery numerous times, but only just found out Dutton “. . . was convicted of manslaughter and served a seven-year sentence. Shortly after his release, he was convicted of possession of a deadly weapon and served a three-year sentence. While in prison he assaulted a corrections officer and was sentenced to an additional 7-1/2 years in prison. While serving his sentence he read a play that amused him so much he started a theatre group. To start the group, he had to be attending school, and he had dropped out of school in the seventh grade. He not only took classes to finish his elementary school education, but by the time he finished his sentence he had a two-year college degree.” To do all of that required more than just determination, it involved connecting with people. I like Dutton’s attitude, manner, and delivery . . . “In a few years, I ended up going from jail to Yale.” I would have liked seeing Dutton as a hobbit or perhaps Gandalf. The character Dutton played enabled Rudy to study, learn, and interact with people. Dutton and Astin both come across as believable and helpful humans and affect those around them. I will keep re-watching the Final Season and Rudy. Character is everything and Dutton and Astin both have it.

Official Trailer for Rudy – imdb.com/video/vi1499970329/