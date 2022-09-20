Letter: Stop the Lies. Superintendent Banner’s Discrimination Claims Are Valid – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cheri Arkell.

A citizen and political friend of Paul Wagemann told a big lie during the public comment time at the school board meeting on Monday, September 12th, 2022: “It is a well-known fact that Superintendent Banner filed a discrimination case based on false allegations against Director Wagemann …”

This claim is a bold face lie. To fabricate a story so easy to debunk stunned many in attendance. Had Paul Wagemann never shared the findings of the “Burton Report”, published this summer, with his closest political friends? If his friends never read this report, then how could they get up and make claims about what was in the report? Do they just make up lies hoping “We The People “are incapable of checking the validity of their claims? Or, is it possible they did read it and hope we didn’t?

In June of 2022, the Tacoma News Tribune published the findings of Ron Banner’s discrimination claims against Paul Wagemann. It is titled the “Burton Report” and it is attached to this letter. This report is a matter of public record. If you have not read it, please do; everyone should before ever making a comment concerning it.

The scope of the ethical and professional boundaries Paul Wagemann crossed as a school board director is jaw-dropping. You may not be personally troubled by some claims in this report, but that is your point-of-view and none of us were on the receiving end of this discrimination, intimidation and total lack of common sense. Superintendent Banner was clearly treated differently than previous superintendents. Director Wagemann’s censure was well-deserved based on the findings. The voters who elected him in 2019 never knew at the time of his issues with people of color, his inability to control his words and to reflect upon his own behavior. There is a history of this problem and it should not be trivialized or ignored.

The woman who shared the big lie during the public comment period was actually just the set-up for the conspiracy theory she was about to launch concerning the current redistricting issue facing the school board. She went on to say, “ …and now he’s (Ron Banner) once again pulling your (Directors Veliz, Jacobs and Pearson) puppet strings by recommending an option that puts Director Wagemann out of his district.” BINGO! “Lie About Banner” accomplished! Let’s keep track of how many conspiracies and attacks are made concerning Ron Banner and Directors Jacobs, Pearson and Veliz in the next few weeks concerning the redistricting issue and, who spreads them.

These ugly personal attacks on Superintendent Ron Banner and our three nonpartisan school board members began well-over a year ago .They mimic the examples of extremists attacking school boards across the country. Who is behind our local attacks and why did they escalate starting in January of 2022? In the Burton Report you will see references made to a political group called Lakewood Cares. Pay close attention to that information and start connecting the dots. To be continued…