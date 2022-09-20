2022 FAB Fest Offers Special Local Film Treats Plus Elvis & Nixon Movie, 15 Oct – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke announcement.

At 1 pm on Saturday, 15 Oct, the 2022 Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest will offer a unique film treat. Eighteen entries from Lakewood’s first ever short film contest titled “Reel Life 96” which was held back in February of this year will be reshown to the general public for the first time.

These locally produced, five minute long films had to be shot and edited within a 96 hour period and incorporate a dance scene, a lit candle and the dialogue “sometimes you have to be happy for what you don’t get”. Some of the films are emotional, some moving and some outright hilarious.

Films will be shown in three groups of six films each. Audience discussion will occur following presentation of each group. Don’t miss out on this unique and fun film event.

Stick around after the showings to enjoy the wonderful art exhibits, meet visiting book authors and view special entertainment. Then at 6 pm watch the Oscar nominated film involving the secret Elvis Presley, Richard Nixon Oval Office meeting that later became a worldwide sensation based on a photo taken during the meeting…a meeting Nixon initially declined to hold and a photo Elvis initially declined to take. This film is based on a true story and will be followed by an audience Q & A. Film runs 86 minutes and is rated R.

2022 FAB Fest will be held October 14, 15, 16 at the McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW. Admission and parking are free. Doors open at noon, an indoor concession stand and “TinHut BBQ” food truck will be available. A complete film schedule is attached.

More FABulous details coming soon.